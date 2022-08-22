Brian Baldinger expects 49ers rookie RB Ty Davis-Prices to earn larger role

The San Francisco 49ers surprised many when they drafted running back Tyrion Davis-Price in the third round of this year’s draft. However, the LSU alum has been turning some heads this preseason, rushing for 77 yards on 20 carries over the 49ers first two preseason games. Most notably, Davis-Price has been outperforming the team’s 2021 third-round pick running back Trey Sermon by a pretty significant margin.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger took note of Davis-Price’s performance on Friday against the Vikings. In one of his latest “Baldy Breakdowns,” the longtime offensive lineman broke down some of Davis-Price’s best plays and wrote that he “is going to work himself into the running back committee real soon.” Baldinger uses several highlights to show Davis-Price’s unique combination of physicality, balance, and speed.

Elijah Mitchell is still the 49ers presumptive starting running back, but with the second-year player likely out for the entire preseason with a soft tissue injury, there are some added opportunities for backs like Davis-Price to move up the depth chart. Even if Mitchell is back on the field by the start of the regular-season, he might have limited availability. If that’s the case, Davis-Price may be the next rookie running back to find success in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

If you want to watch Baldinger’s full video breakdown, you can check it out here: