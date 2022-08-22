Golden Nuggets: Step on up, Colton

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters on Sunday, the day after the team’s preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Here is everything he had to say.

“Coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday explained the decision: “Because of how much work he got during the week and, right now, he’s our starting right tackle. I plan on him starting this game on Thursday.”

“So I thought Nate has had a good camp, and just like all the other quarterbacks, no one’s perfect, but trying to do it on every play.”

“Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), defensive lineman Arik Armstead (knee), tight end Charlie Woerner (core muscle surgery), offensive lineman Jaylon Moore (lower leg), linebacker Curtis Robinson (groin) and defensive back Dontae Johnson (ribs) will all be in practice to start the week.”

“Davis-Price looked much better in his second preseason game. He went backward on a fourth-and-short early in the contest, but after that looked like the back the 49ers wanted when they selected him in the third round. He showed burst, good balance through contact and outright ran over a few defenders. Davis-Price finished the night with 41 yards on 10 carries. Take away his lost yard on his first attempt and he went for 42 yards on nine totes. It was a strong night for the rookie RB.”