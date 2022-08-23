49ers place Verrett on reserve/PUP, DT Kalia Davis on reserve/NFI

The 49ers needed to make roster moves to get down to 80 before 1 PM PT Tuesday. The team announced two moves before the start of practice. San Francisco placed cornerback Jason Verrett on the PUP list and rookie defensive tackle Kalia Davis on the NFI/reserve list. Both players are ineligible for the first four games of the season.

Today also is the first day that players can be moved from active/PUP or active/NFI to reserve/PUP or reserve/NFI to create a roster spot.

We’ve seen other teams, such as the Detroit Lions, place first-round wide receiver Jameson Williams on Reserve/NFI. Both 49er candidates were obvious, starting with Davis, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last October. On draft night, general manager John Lynch said the team viewed Davis in the same light as D.J. Jones while acknowledging Davis may not be ready for the start of the season.

Verrett tore his ACL in the first quarter of Week 1 last year. Placing Verrett on the PUP list gives Verrett time to slow-play his recovery and put him in a position to return when the 49ers would need his skill set the most — down the stretch and into the playoffs. Per NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco, John Lynch said the 49ers are being safe with Verrett.