Shanahan is optimistic about McGlinchey’s return; Elijah Mitchell on schedule for Week 1

The 49ers returned to the practice field Saturday before having a day off. Nick Bosa wasn’t in pads as he had a scheduled maintenance day off. Kyle Shanahan said the starters wouldn’t play past the first half against the Texans Thursday, which was expected.

Brock Purdy is fighting for a roster spot. Here’s Shanahan on keeping three quarterbacks: “It’s always hard, but it’s something you debate every year and something we’ll debate this year. It’s not just the quarterbacks. It’s how it plays out at other positions.”

Shanahan believes he has a good idea about who the teams best 53 are but will let that sort itself out over the next few days: “I’m always trying to think of our team. Who’ll be the guys in uniform Week 1, who’ll be practice squad, who’ll step up if we lose somebody in the next 10 days? Lots of guys fighting for final spots & practice squad. Those things will take care of themselves next few days.”

Running back Elijah Mitchell is on schedule to play Week 1 at the Bears as he nurses a hamstring injury.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey‘s outlook is optimistic but unsure, as he’ll be reevaluated next week. The team will ramp McGlinchey up to test his pain tolerance.

Newly signed safety Tashaun Gipson should play Thursday. Shanahan said the team is looking to get game film on him.

Ambry Thomas didn’t practice last week, and Shanahan said he’s tried but hasn’t been able to give it a go this week. Shanahan mentioned how Thomas hasn’t been healthy twice and went as far to say, “I want to see them battle to make the team,” when talking about Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir.

You’d think Thomas would go on the injured reserve before the team waives him as a third-round pick, but even when healthy during training camp, Thomas hasn’t given the coaching staff many reasons to trust him at cornerback.