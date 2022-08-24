Golden Nuggets: Jason flashes massive Poe-tential

“All in all, it was a decent day from Lance, with the usual ups and downs, but a fair number of impressive plays. He continues to use his legs well and finally connected with Deebo Samuel on a deep, back-shoulder throw. Those two haven’t had too much success on those deep balls thus far, so that could be considered a positive sign.”

“Still, Poe clearly is ascending and seems to be zeroing in on a roster spot. When OTAs ended in June, he was a right guard playing on the third-team offensive line. He moved up to the second unit at the start of training camp and now is taking some snaps next to Williams, a nine-time Pro Bowler widely considered the top offensive lineman in the NFL.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Tuesday’s practice as his team prepares for its preseason finale against the Houston Texans. Here is everything he had to say.”

“August 31 is the real roster cut day, when teams will have to get to 53 players.”

“However, Shanahan was less definitive when asked about the status of one of Mitchell’s blockers, right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who had a platelet-rich-plasma injection in his knee shortly after playing eight snaps in the preseason opener Aug. 12. It was McGlinchey’s first game action since he had quadriceps surgery in November that involved repairing a tendon near his kneecap. Shanahan has said McGlinchey has “knee irritation.”

“We’ll see during the season,” Williams said. “That’s really the only true measuring stick you can use.”

“Completed 9 of 17 passes with three drops, which means Lance was accurate. He also threw a touchdown pass to George Kittle in the red zone. But Lance is in the not-so-good section because he also threw an interception in the end zone to a double-covered receiver — Kittle. Lance predetermined the throw and forced the ball where it shouldn’t have gone. That’s a mental mistake from Lance, who rarely makes those. Two plays earlier, Lance missed a wide open Kittle in the back-left corner of the end zone. Kittle reached up and tipped it with one hand, but couldn’t catch it. That was a physical mistake from Lance, who still makes a few of those per day.”

“There’s a tremendous upside with Trey, there’s no question about it,” Favre said. “But Jimmy G has been a proven winner … Oftentimes, that gets overlooked: Is a guy a winner? And Garoppolo is definitely a winner.”