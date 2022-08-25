Watch 49ers vs. Texans with Niners Nation on Playback

Niners Nation will be trying something different this season and hosting live watch parties with Get Playback for all 49ers’ games (preseason, regular season, and hopefully postseason!).

The concept is simple:

Head to this link: https://www.getplayback.com/room/ninersnation

Log in with your TV provider and authenticate

Participate and watch 49ers’ games with the Niners Nation community while interacting with fellow fans and your favorite writers/podcasters!

We hosted a watch party earlier this preseason for the 49ers-Packers game, and here are some clips to give you an idea of what to expect.

This was a crazy moment on the stream when Trey Lance hit Danny Gray for the touchdown.



Come watch all the games this season with us! pic.twitter.com/c9RxxKIR7A — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) August 13, 2022

We’re going to kick off our second live watch party on Thursday, 8/25, when the 49ers take on the Texans for the preseason finale. We’ll be live starting at 5:30 PM PT when the stream kicks off to break down all things Trey Lance!

You don’t have to wait till Thursday afternoon to log on. Join now at the link above and get notified as soon as we hop on live!