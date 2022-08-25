Golden Nuggets: Game day!

“I’d like him to get a couple drives,” Shanahan said on KNBR. “I just want them to go out and get a little bit of the continuity of the offense. You know they haven’t played since the first game of the preseason. After this we have 17 days I believe till they play again. That’s such a long time that I want them to go out there and just get in there a little bit, but I’m trying to get them out there pretty fast.“

“I believe in my f— teammates. I will hype up Jimmy G. And I will hype up Trey Lance. There are gonna be great plays. There are gonna be some bad plays. That’s football. It’s gonna be more highlighted on him because he’s a young quarterback, and I’m OK with that. As long as he comes in and tries to get better every single day and he’s consistent; and as long as he can look in the mirror and be OK with trying to get better and being OK with mistakes, I’ll have his back.”

“New wrinkles isn’t the problem with him,” Shanahan said. “Trey can do anything, but what’s going to be his best stuff, and that’s [something] I don’t have the answer to yet. And I’ll have a much better idea at the end of camp, but I still won’t have the answer. That will go throughout the year and that’s always evolving.”

“That experience shows. Just the way he’s handled the in-game situations, the clock management, just the game management portion of it and he throws an easily catchable ball, he’s accurate,” Maiocco said. “It’s unclear at this point whether he has the arm strength to be a starting quarterback in the league.

“He reminds me a lot of Nick Mullens, and I certainly don’t consider that an insult.”

“[Trent Williams] said, ‘Hey, you’ve got the speed, just let it loose,’” Poe said. “Coming from a smaller school, I was being tentative with my speed and trying to slow it down and get to my spot. But he said, ‘Here you just want to run, and then break down and be an athlete.’ When I thought about it like that, I was like, ‘Hey, I can do that.’ I’ve been doing that my whole life.”

“Left tackle Trent Williams and presumptive starting center Jake Brendel will both suit up, and that should give Sermon his best chance to quiet a growing crowd of skeptics before the final roster cutdown. Let’s see what he does with it.”