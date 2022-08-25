Preseason thread: Jimmie Ward will likely start the season on the short-term IR

Kyle’s update, 4:37 PM PT: 49ers GM John Lynch told the Thursday Night broadcast crew that safety Jimmie Ward would start the season on the short-term injured reserve list, making him ineligible for the first four games. We’ll see who starts at safety tonight. My guess is George Odum.

The 49ers starters will take the field in Week 3 of the preseason, but they’ll be missing a host of first-teamers. We know Jimmy Garoppolo was never playing, but here is a list of other Niners who will sit out:

Elijah Mitchell (hamstring)

Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

Mike McGlinchey (setback)

Trent Williams

Nick Bosa

Arik Armstead

Javon Kinlaw

Azeez Al-Shaair

Fred Warner

Dre Greenlaw

Emmanuel Moseley

Ambry Thomas (knee)

Charvarius Ward (hamstring)

Jimmie Ward (hamstring)

Dontae Johnson (ribs)

Kinlaw being inactive is a good sign. That means the coaching staff feels like he’s shown enough in limited action during the preseason. Stars such as Williams, Bosa, Warner, and Armstead have nothing to prove in August.

The 49ers who will suit up on offense that start include Trey Lance, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, and Kyle Juszczyk. So, Lance will have his full complement of weapons to throw to. This will be the last time we see the team for two weeks. What do you want to see tonight?