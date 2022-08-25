49ers/Texans second half thread: 7-0, bad guys

The 49ers trail 7-0 at the half. If you didn’t catch the first two quarters, you didn’t miss much. Trey Lance went 7-for-11 for 49 yards. He was sacked once and was fortunate that number stayed at one. The offensive line struggled, to put it mildly. Jaylon Moore started at left tackle and often found himself making eye contact with Lance. That usually means you’re beat.

The running backs did everything they could. Jeff WIlson Jr. had three carries for 16 yards. Trey Sermon got off to a good start, but the line failed him, and he finished with eight carries for 20 yards. Sermon will receive plenty of criticism, but there wasn’t much he could do the way the line was blocking for him.

Once Nate Sudfeld came in, he threw an interception. Ironically, that pass attempt came on one of the few dropbacks where the offensive line held up. Sudfeld was baited by cornerback Desmond King on an underneath route. It was a rookie mistake.

Brock Purdy came in during the two-minute drill and found Jauan Jennings down the seam for a gain of 26 yards. The 49ers were up against the clock and eventually got into a situation where it was 1st & 20. It looked as though Purdy threw an interception, but the ball hit the ground.

The defense did well outside of one drive. Backed up in their territory, rookie Samuel Womack swatted a pass in the air, and Tarvarius Moore ran under it for an interception to prevent the Texans from scoring again.

Get ready for plenty of Purdy during the second half.