Golden Nuggets: That line certainly was offensive

“There were definite moments of excitement. Brock Purdy had a great, layered throw to Ross Dwelley, a dart to Troy Fumagalli and a quick slant that Malik Turner couldn’t secure (he also had an interception and a near interception). Sermon had a couple nice runs. Charles Omenihu had a sack and a tackle for a loss.

But on the whole, the great blessing of this game was in its conclusion. It’s a reminder that the worst part of the season is in the rear view and soon enough, we can finally see what on earth this team will look like with Trey Lance at the helm. Amen.”

“Lynch said during Thursday’s pregame show on Amazon Prime that Ward is likely to start the season on the short-term injured reserve, meaning he’d miss the first four weeks of the regular season.”

“I’m just glad that we made it out of it,” Shanahan said. “It’s a fine line for everything. That’s why preseason is important, but it’s also something that I compare to the driving range (in golf). Whatever happens there doesn’t really matter, but you need to do it to get better too.

“It’s a preview of what I’m planning on doing through the season,” Womack said. “I plan on contributing to the team in any way for us to win. Of course, I have my individual goals, which is like being Defensive Rookie of the Year and stuff like that.”

“Coach is going to do a lot of coaching,” veteran tackle Trent Williams, who sat out the game, said during a sideline television interview. “It’s one of those growing-pains things.”

“Jeff Wilson Jr., Ty Davis-Price, JaMycal Hasty and undrafted rookie Jordan Mason all made convincing cases for spots on the team’s 53-man roster. Wilson started Thursday’s game and saw his only action of the preseason. He carried three times for 16 yards.”

“The raw numbers aren’t bad, especially when considering the play of the offensive line. Neither of the 49ers starting offensive tackles played and it showed. Houston’s defensive front dominated against the run and had Lance under siege virtually every time he dropped back.”

“It’ll be another football family member. But it’ll be a Bosa. Nicholas John Bosa,” Sherman said, confidently. “He will go out there and have 18.5 sacks with the help of Javon Kinlaw and Arik Armstead and that ferocious defense. Defensive Player of the Year, San Francisco 49ers.”

“No. 1, the team knows it is Trey Lance’s team. If you keep Jimmy Garoppolo, everyone knows it is as a No. 2 quarterback,” Schefter said. “It gives the 49ers the depth behind basically a rookie quarterback, and it gives Jimmy Garoppolo maybe his best option if, again, both sides agree to do that.”

“It will be very interesting to see how the NFL tries to police this. Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett was suspended for the final six games of the 2019 season for swinging a helmet during an altercation. Typically, the NFL hasn’t policed joint practices like they do NFL games, but from a safety standpoint, it’s hard to see Donald’s act wasn’t as dangerous (if not more considering he had two helmets) than Garrett’s was a few years ago.”