Golden Nuggets: Two weeks until the 49ers play regular season football

“Whether he represents an upgrade over Aaron Banks, Jason Poe or any other potential interior offensive lineman on the 49ers’ 80-man roster is certainly worth questioning. Only three times in his career has Miller earned a Pro Football Focus overall grade higher than their league-average mark of 60.0.”

“It was putrid, but some of the worst whiffs and breakdowns were committed by linemen likely to be backups in the season opener at Chicago.”

“The San Francisco 49ers have reached an injury settlement with wide receiver Austin Mack, removing him from the team’s injured reserve list, per the NFL transaction wire.”

“Below are Pro Football Focus’ five highest-graded 49ers players on offense against the Texans:

Kyle Juszczyk, FB, 86.9, 2 snaps

Ross Dwelley, TE, 79.5, 21 snaps

Brock Purdy, QB, 73.7, 32 snaps

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, 73.0, 11 snaps

Jauan Jennings, WR, 70.4, 25 snaps.”