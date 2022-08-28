49ers cut CB Ka’Dar Hollman

The 49ers return to the practice field Sunday afternoon. We can expect a flurry of cuts over the next couple of days as the team has to get their roster to 53 by 1 PM PT on August 31.

The first cut is cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman, per Aaron Wilson. Hollman got off to a strong start and even rotated in with the starters when Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley were sidelined with injuries.

Hollman‘s preseason didn’t get off to a great start as he gave up a 33-yard touchdown pass against the Packers. The former sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, and college teammate of Samuel Womack, was also penalized that game. Hollman saw his snap count drop from 42 to 25 in the second game before that number dipped all the way to 12 against the Texans.

Ward is set to return to practice Sunday. The coaching staff has also had positive comments about Deommodore Lenoir, all likely leading to the release of Hollman.