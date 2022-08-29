49ers work out former Patriots 3rd round pick Dalton Keene; 4 other players

Aaron Wilson reported the 49ers worked out five players Sunday. We’ve discussed one of those players; former Panthers right guard John Miller. That wasn’t the only lineman the team worked out.

Tyrese Robinson, an undrafted free agent this past season out of Oklahoma, was also brought in. Robinson was an All-Big 12 lineman last year for the Sooners. He played right guard at the East-West Shrine game. Although his athletic testing isn’t adjusted for weight, the numbers below are below average:

Two linemen over the weekend signals the coaching staff wants to make changes up front.

San Francisco also worked out two edge rushers in Austin Edwards and Tyree Johnson. Edwards was undrafted out of Ferris State in 2020. He spent the past two years with the Chiefs, where he played 14 snaps in Week 1 of the preseason with Kansas City. The 25-year-old has exclusively lined up at defensive tackle.

Johnson was an undrafted free agent this past year out of Texas A&M. Johnson is on the smaller side for the type of edge rushers the 49ers typically bring in at 248 pounds. Here’s a look at his athletic testing numbers:

Johnson didn’t appear in any preseason games.

Finally, a pair of pass catchers. Tight end Dalton Keene was drafted by the Patriots with the 101st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. New England released Keene on August 21. He finished his rookie tenure with the Pats with 16 receiving yards. Keene was placed on the injured reserve last August and appeared in just six games due to knee injuries.

At 6’4, 253 pounds, Keene, if healthy, is the type of athlete Kyle Shanahan could use alongside George Kittle:

The last player is wide receiver Rodney Williams, who is a 6-foot-4, 245-pounder who played tight end at the University of Tennesee at Martin. Williams signed with the Broncos as a free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. The FCS All-American finished ninth in his school’s history with 99 career receptions for 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 49ers have until 1 PM PT Tuesday to trim their roster to 53. We’ll see if the Niners bring in one of these younger players.