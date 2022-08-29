Deebo Samuel has a knee bruise; likely to miss a week of practice

The 49ers returned to practice Sunday but were without a couple of familiar faces, which might explain why they worked out a handful of players over the weekend.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel missed practice with a knee contusion and might miss this entire week. However, the injury isn’t considered serious, and Samuel is expected to be ready for game week next Monday as the team ramps up its preparations to face the Bears in Week 1. Samuel suffered the injury last Thursday against the Texans.

Running back Elijah Mitchell returned to practice after missing the preseason with a hamstring injury. Mitchell led the team in rushing a season ago, even though he missed six games due to various injuries.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey was in street clothes. Kyle Shanahan said the plan was to ramp up McGlinchey’s pain tolerance in practice this week. We’ll see if that happens or if the team will be forced to start Colton McKivitz at right tackle.

McKivitz struggled in limited action last Thursday against the Texans — specifically as a pass blocker. McGlinchey’s health is imperative to the 49ers’ success this season.

Finally, Charvarius Ward returned to practice after being sidelined with a strained groin muscle. This will be the last time we reference ‘Charvarius,’ as he prefers his nickname ‘Mooney.’ Between the names Charvarius Ward and Tarvarius Moore, press conferences have left Kyle Shanahan befuddled, wondering which player the media was referencing. That won’t be an issue anymore.

Mooney named each of his siblings government and nicknames. They’re gems:

Charvarius — Mooney

Charvoun - Nouk

Bruvarius - Stank

Bruvondra - Muffin

Carneatric - Tweety

Gabreon - DJ

Miqaunshun - Bruh Bruh

You’re welcome.