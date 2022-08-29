Golden Nuggets: Trent Williams robbed by NFL Top 100

“I’m ready to play football,” Kittle said. “I’m definitely looking forward to these practices. I think we’re going to be able to refine a lot of the things, focus on things that we think we can do at a really high level, as an offense, especially. Just continue to work on that, continue to get reps as an offense.”

“According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers brought in veteran offensive guard John Miller for a visit and likely workout.”

“Training camp is technically over, so it’s an awkwardly long gap. But Shanahan is trying to capitalize on the interlude by embedding another three-day, camp-style block of practices. There wasn’t time for this last year; as soon as the 49ers had gone through the requisite time off following their game against the Raiders, it was essentially time to start game-planning for Week 1 at Detroit.”

“Samuel played 10 snaps in his preseason debut and did not appear to be hobbled on his final play, a 2-yard reception by running back Jeff Wilson with about five minutes left in the first quarter. The 49ers are taking a cautious approach with Samuel’s injury with their season opener at Chicago not until Sept. 11. Samuel is expected to return to practice next week.”

“Keene was a former third-round pick by the Patriots in the 2020 Draft out of Virginia Tech. He has positional flexibility as both a tight end and a fullback, but didn’t pan out in New England, catching just three passes for 16 yards.”