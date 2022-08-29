Eagles release former 49ers S Jaquiski Tartt

We can expect plenty of cuts around the league over the next 30 hours. There will be notable names that were drafted high, such as Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault. Others might include old friends, like safety Jaquiski Tartt.

Per Adam Caplan, the Philadelphia Eagles released Tartt Monday morning. Jimmie Ward is out for the first month of the season. We don’t know if Ward will be out longer. I’ve seen some Twitter doctors speculate he could be out closer to two months than one. We’ll see.

We’ve seen the struggles from the safeties behind Ward. George Odum had his fair share of whiffs when it came to tackling, while Tarvarius Moore had issues in coverage.

Kyle Shanahan relies on veterans. The team brought in Tashaun Gipson, but he looked like a player who needed more time to play himself into shape as he was a step slow. Enter Tartt.

Tartt signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia this past offseason. He played 59 snaps in Week 2 for Philly and started in their final game against the Dolphins.

I reached out to SB Nation’s site manager for the Eagles, Brandon Lee Gowton. He said the coaching staff didn’t seem to love him, as Tartt was running with the third team — mind you, this is on a team with zero safety depth. There’s a chance the Eagles could bring Tartt back since he’s a vested veteran, but the 49ers shouldn’t give them that opportunity.

The 49ers know what they are getting in Tartt. There would be no guessing games, as was the case with Gipson. Tartt’s one of the most intelligent football players I’ve seen. A few years ago, Richard Sherman spoke highly of him:

Many will remember his dropped interception against the Rams in the NFC Championship and forget the 49ers wouldn’t have made that game had Tartt not run down Aaron Jones before the end of the first half the week prior in Lambeau Field.

Would you re-sign Tartt? For me, it’s a no-brainer.