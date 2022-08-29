49ers roster tracker: Niners release CB Ken Crawley, OL Dohnovan West

The 49ers roster is down to 77 after releasing two more players on Monday afternoon. Cornerback Ken Crawley and offensive lineman Dohnovan West were cut.

Crawley played 64 snaps in the first and second preseason games. He has experience but never did anything to separate himself from the pack during training camp. The 49ers will likely roll with Deommodore Lenoir and Ambry Thomas at the position as their depth players for the second year in a row.

Some had high hopes for West after the draft, but West was another player who failed to impress. He appeared in each preseason game, logging 77 snaps. West allowed a quarterback hit and a pair of pressures and seemed to have gotten worse with each game he played.

As these releases continue to come in, remember that the 49ers will bring some of them back on the practice squad. Also, they could look outside of the building if they see fit.

As for practice Monday, Trent Williams missed his second day as he was sick once again. Mike McGlinchey was in full pads. Dre Greenlaw was not in person, though the reason is unknown.