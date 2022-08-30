49ers roster cuts: CB Qwuantrezz Knight and LB Segun Olubi have been waived

Kyle’s update, 11:04 AM PT: 49ers waived CB Qwuantrezz Knight. He’s a safe bet to return to the practice squad

Kyle’s update, 10:30 AM PT: Per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, the 49ers waived rookie LB Segun Olubi. He’s energetic and athletic. We can expect him back on the practice squad.

Kyle’s update, 9:53 AM PT: The 49ers released rookies Jason Poe, JaMycal Hasty, and Tariq Castro-Fields. Poe is a bit of a surprise for some, but he had issues during the preseason. Some of them were due to things he couldn’t control, like his height. Poe is promising and should return via the practice squad.

Castro-Fields looked like a sixth-round pick. He’ll need time to develop, as you’d expect. He’s another candidate for the practice squad.

I wouldn’t say Hasty is a big surprise. He’s fine, but Hasty has a very specific role. This is likely good news for Jordan Mason, who the Niners couldn’t risk losing through waivers. Mason has the potential to be a game-changer.

#49ers’ reported cuts so far:



CB Tariq Castro-Fields

CB Ken Crawley

CB Ka'Dar Hollman

WR Marcus Johnson

OT Jordan Mills

OL Jason Poe

WR Willie Snead

WR Tay Martin

OL Dohnovan West



18** more cuts to go to get the team down to 53 players. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) August 30, 2022

Kyle’s update, 9:15 AM PT: The Niners released WR Willie Snead. The veteran was brought after the start of training camp, but his drop in the end zone in the preseason finale was his lasting impression.

Kyle’s update, 9:02 AM PT: WR Marcus Johnson has been released, per Tom Pelissero. The wide receiver room seems set, with Malik Turner earning the final spot.

We’ll see what San Francisco decides to do at running back, tight end, offensive line, and defensive line. If we get any surprises, they’ll be at those positions.

Kyle’s update, 8:40 AM PT: Per Aaron Wilson, the 49ers have released offensive tackle, Jordan Mills. He was signed on August 6. Mills had an opportunity to earn the swing tackle spot once Jaylon Moore was injured, but never separated himself from the pack.

The 49ers have yet to release anybody on Tuesday morning, but that won’t last long. Until then, let’s take a look at some of the other roster cuts that are going on around the league.

After trading for former 49er quarterback Nick Mullens, the Vikings waived 2021 third-round pick Kellen Mond. Remember this gem?

There’s some speculation that the Texans will go after Mond. Based on a limited sample size, it didn’t seem like he had much to offer.

The Lions waived cornerback A.J. Parker, who started 13 games for them last season. San Francisco might be interested in Parker, as you can never have enough depth. Parker fared well against the NFC West last season, including only allowing 52 yards on ten targets late last year against the Cardinals.

One name that might get Kyle Shanahan’s attention is tight end O.J. Howard, who the Bills released Tuesday morning. Buffalo took a $2.62 million dead cap hit for Howard not to be on their team. The former first-round pick hasn’t done anything significant in the NFL since 2019. If you remember, when he was at Alabama, most of his production came off a couple of games. Still, at 27, with his size and speed, it might be worth a flyer.

We’ll continue to update for any notable cuts around the NFL and when the 49ers make a move.