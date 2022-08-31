49ers claim Browns OL Blake Hance

Kyle’s update, 10:36 AM PT: Safety Tayler Hawkins plans to sign to the 49ers practice squad, per Matt Barrows. The Niners have nine more spots to fill.

Kyle’s update, 10:21 AM PT: WR Tay Martin has signed to the 49ers practice squad, per Aaron Wilson. Plus, the team is re-signing Tashaun Gipson, per Mike Garafolo.

The 49ers will look to finalize their practice squad and tweak their roster over the coming days. San Francisco claimed former Browns offensive lineman Blake Hance, who was an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Northwestern. Hance started eight games for Cleveland last year. During the preseason, Hance played right guard and right tackle.

Hance allowed eight sacks in 347 passing snaps and had a blown block percentage of 4.7%. For reference, Tom Compton’s blown block percentage last year was 3.3%. Hance played both right and left tackle but is listed as a guard. The 49ers could view Hance as a potential swing option for either position.

The 49ers are re-signing Willie Snead to the practice squad and will bring UDFA Qwuantrezz Knight back to their practice squad. LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball is joining the practice squad as well.

Running back JaMycal hasty was claimed by the Jaguars. Sixth-round pick Tariq Castro-Fields was claimed by the Commanders.

We’ll keep updating this post as more practice squad moves come in. No other 49ers were claimed, so guys like Jason Poe can be brought back. By the sounds of it, Poe will be back.