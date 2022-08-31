The Shanaplan: Which RB is the odd man out on game day?

The 49ers caught a lot of people off guard when they decided to keep five running backs on the 53-man roster. However, keeping Jordan Mason made sense, given his upside, potential impact, and the health of the other running backs.
During today’s episode of The Shanaplan, Akash and I discussed what the roster's construction tells us about how the Niners will look offensively.
It’s a Kyle Shanahan team. We know they’re going to run the ball. Elijah Mitchell will get the first crack at carries since he’s RB1. Jeff Wilson Jr. is the veteran third-down back and will be active. Ty Davis-Price won’t be inactive. He rotated with the starters more in practice than last year’s third-rounder.
That leaves two options: Mason, the undrafted free agent, or Trey Sermon, last year’s third-round pick. Shanahan has said all of the right things about Sermon, even singling out the second-year runner for a preseason carry against the Texans.
It feels like the 49ers want Sermon to be their third-down back. He lined up in the slot once and had six snaps out wide as a receiver. The team also got a good look at Sermon as a pass blocker, as he had ten pass-blocking snaps. And to Sermon’s credit, he didn’t allow any pressure.
Then, you have Mason, who couldn’t have had a better August. It didn’t matter if it was practice or a game; Mason ran for first downs. Mason is a no-nonsense runner who seems like a diamond in the rough.
Check out the full episode below to hear who we believe will be the odd man out:
Other topics include:
- Why Akash doesn’t believe Jimmy G. delayed shoulder surgery this offseason
- What is your biggest positional worry?
- What would you have done differently if you ran the 49ers?
Which running back do you believe doesn’t dress?
Poll
Which RB doesn’t dress Week 1?
-
0%
Jeff Wilson
-
0%
Ty Davis-Price
-
0%
Trey Sermon
-
0%
Jordan Mason
Loading comments...