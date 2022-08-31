49ers waive RB Trey Sermon

Another slow news day for the 49ers, right? Right. San Francisco waived 2021 third-round pick Trey Sermon a day after roster cuts. Sermon is subject to waivers, but someone will claim him.

This is the 49ers' corresponding move to claiming former Browns offensive lineman Blake Hance. Remember, last year, the Niners traded two picks to move up and select Sermon.

General manager John Lynch said in the preseason finale, “throughout training camp, Sermon has been one of our best players.” As if we needed proof that, more often than not, the team gives us lip service.

Wow.

It didn’t feel like Sermon would get cut, but it was evident that he didn’t offer the same as the other runners. That’s why it felt Sermon’s best bet was the third down back. Not anymore.

This is a vote of confidence for Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason. It does not speak highly for Sermon, though. At the time, it seemed as though Sermon would fit into Shanahan’s offense. The Niners needed him to be more decisive, create on his own, and that never happened.

Sermon appeared in 9 games with the 49ers last season (2 starts) and amassed 167 rushing yards and one touchdown on 41 carries. He also caught three passes for 26 receiving yards.

Sermon’s release marks the latest addition to a growing list of 49ers selections in the top-four rounds under Shanahan and Lynch to never crack the rotation. It remains puzzling to see the contrast between the star power the Niners have found in the draft with the likes of Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner, and George Kittle in contrast to players like C.J. Beathard, Joe Williams, Jalen Hurd, Dante Pettis, and now Sermon.