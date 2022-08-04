I have a love/hate relationship with Mike McGlinchey. Every time he’s at the podium he says insightful, honest, interesting things, and I think, “I love that guy!” Then I see him get bull-rushed on Sundays, and I yell, “I hate that guy!” McGlinchey hit the podium yesterday and gave an update about his rehab and the state of his body.

“I feel 100% healthy. I feel like I’m moving around really well. I feel like I’m moving faster, more explosive, stronger, all that stuff. All the cliches you want me to spit out right now. No, I feel good, I really do. I’m excited...I feel great when I’m out there and now it’s just knocking the rust off. That’s coming every single day.”

McGlinchey was effusive in his praise for the 49ers’ medical staff, even referring to them as the best in the league. Later in the press conference, he was asked whether he put on too much weight last season.

“It all goes back to when you re-evaluate your film, and I had a lot of time to do that being that I got [hurt] in Week 8. I think that as much [increased] production that I got last year and all that that everybody’s been talking about, I still felt that I could do things a little bit better. I’m back to playing at the weight that I always played at before the COVID year happened. That’s where I’ve played my best football at since I was 18, 19 years old and that’s where I’m going to stay. It’s just getting better and better and we’re really pleased with where I’m at, the weight that I’m carrying, and the way that I’m carrying it. So, yeah, it’s all good.”

McGlinchey already told Brad Graham earlier this offseason that he thought last season’s 315-320 pounds was too heavy, but it’s interesting to hear that he went all the way back down to his 2019 weight, which was around 285-290 pounds. We all remember the last time McGlinchey was that light. He struggled in pass protection. That was, in fact, the very reason he decided to gain weight for 2021.

While the uncertainty along the interior of the offensive line has gotten most of the focus during training camp, there’s plenty we don’t know about how Mike McGlinchey is going to hold up in 2022. With the former ninth overall pick unsigned beyond this season, both the player and the team have a lot at stake in 2022. Hopefully, that common interest will lead to the best outcome for everyone.

