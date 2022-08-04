49ers work out 3 offensive tackles a day; Place TE Jordan Matthews on the IR

Kyle’s update, 4:13 PM PT: Jordan Matthews was officially placed on the injured reserve. He tore his ACL during a 1-on-1 drill Monday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The 49ers could feel they don’t need to bring in another tight end for the remainder of the month and give those reps to an offensive lineman, so there’s no pressure for Mike McGlinchey to rush back into taking 100% of the reps.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported the 49ers worked out offensive tackles Jordan Mills, Tyree St. Louis, and Caleb Beneoch. This comes a day after Jaylon Moore sat out of practice.

There was no word about whether Moore is injured. Kyle Shanahan speaks Friday morning at 9:15 AM PT, so we’ll have a better idea whether the Niners signed either player and if it’s correlated to an injury.

The team is somewhat shorthanded at the position as Mike McGlinchey works his way back from a season-ending injury. McGlinchey practices one day, then will sit out of team drills the following day. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the plan was to ease McGlinchey back into the swing of things.

Mills was a fifth-round draft pick by the Bills back in 2013. Mills started all 16 games from 2016-2018, so he has experience. He’s only played in seven games since 2018, after appearing in five and starting in three games last season with the Saints.

St. Louis was an undrafted free agent out of Miami. He appeared in four games with the Chargers back in 2020 and started in two of those games.

Benenoch was a fifth-round pick in 2016 out of UCLA. He’s listed as a guard. Beneoch was with Tampa Bay from 2016-2018. He started 16 games in 2018. Beneoch didn’t appear in any games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He started one game with the Saints in 2021.

