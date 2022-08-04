Hall of Game Game open thread: Jaguars vs. Raiders

The NFL preseason is officially underway as Jarett Stidham leads the Las Vegas Raiders against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are sitting half of their starters.

Running back Josh Jacobs received three touches on the first drive. This is surprising, considering there was a rain delay and the field still looks slippery.

The Jaguars will be without Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, Travis Etienne, James Robinson, Marvin Jones, and the starting offensive line.

The game closed with the Raiders as 3.5-point favorites. We won’t learn much from Jacksonville’s new head coach Doug Pederson. He won’t have his biggest weapon, C.J. Beathard.

Nick Mullens will play for Las Vegas. So, if you miss football that much, enjoy extended action from Mullins and Jake Luton for the Jaguars.

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Schedule

Date: August 4, 2022

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium | Canton, Ohio

Online Streaming

Live stream: Peacock | fuboTV | NFL Game Pass