Golden Nuggets: Backup TE battle heating up

“One of the contenders, Tanner Hudson, is an excellent pass catcher. In fact, tight ends coach Brian Fleury said Hudson might have the best hands on the entire roster, an argument supported by two circus catches he made this week.”

“I think we have the best defense in the league, so if he can make plays against us, I know he can make plays on other people,” Moseley shared. “But whatever I’m seeing, I go up to him in the locker room and maybe tell him what I saw on film. ‘Hey, this is what I saw. This is why I did this, because I saw you do this.’ You know, little things like that [which] can help him out, that can definitely take his game to the next level.”

“According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the team also worked out three players. They are offensive linemen Jordan Mills, Tyree St. Louis, and Caleb Benenoch.”

“Cooper Kupp had an excellent year last year and he’s a great player, but I was up to the task,” Dennard said. “I was ready to go. I have been blessed. I’ve seen and I’ve practiced with two Hall of Fame receivers in A.J. Green and Julio Jones. So being able to see two guys day in and day out work every day and compete with them every day, that’s stayed with me.

“Yes, the 320-pound nine-time Pro Bowl selection known for his violent treatment of defensive linemen doubles as a diplomat with a deft touch. Williams supported and counseled a disgruntled teammate while maintaining a strong relationship with management.”

“He’s got to work. He’s got to grow. All us got to do that. But I feel like Trey is going to be a great quarterback in the NFL. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He’s confident in himself just like I’m confident in myself, and we all believe in him. We all trust in Trey.”

“B.A. be having a great camp,” Ward said. “I love competing against B.A. He’s got big hands, long arms, and he can jump like almost 60 inches in the air. He’s great to compete against. ... I got big hands. His hands are bigger than mine. B.A. got the potential to be one of those great receivers. He can be a real wide receiver No. 1.

He can run routes, go balls, he can catch slants, short passes, everything. He’s got that potential. He’s just got to continue to work on his game.”