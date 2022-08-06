Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Willie Snead

“...Lance made the best throw I’ve ever seen from him... it was just a confident, medium-range laser shot under pressure in the pocket, finding Jauan Jennings across the middle about 20 yards downfield...As Lance adjusted away from the pass rush, he turned to his right and looked that way, which drew Fred Warner up a little, then quickly flicked the ball back over the middle and past Warner, almost like a point guard pump-faking and wrong-footing a big man to clear a lane to the rim... it was a Drew Brees/Patrick Mahomes kind of play and something I hadn’t seen from Lance until Friday.”

“He was shocking us by talking at the end of the year,” Shanahan said. “Walking up to (CEO) Jed (York) and just asking him what’s going on and Jed’s like, ‘Oh my God, Aiyuk talked to me.’ And him just walking into my office randomly and just staring at me and saying ‘Hi’ and then me having to carry the conversation.”

“For his career Snead has 279 receptions, 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns. He gives the 49ers some veteran depth on their offseason roster with Mack now gone and Marcus Johnson in concussion protocol following a hit from linebacker Fred Warner.”

“It’s unclear what sort of edicts he’s under from Kyle Shanahan in terms of processing. The end result of the play is not nearly as important as the process, and Shanahan may be encouraging him to focus on the process of going through his reads even on plays when, in a game situation, he might make a different decision.

That’s all to say, Lance was quick on Friday. His process was quick. His decisions came before pressure. In prior days, he’d taken a few sacks, not all of which were his fault.”

“The offense even managed to overcome difficult situations that Shanahan had intentionally manufactured for it. He called three holding penalties to begin drives — not because anyone actually committed an infraction, but because he wanted to see the offense work out of first-and-20 situations from its own 5-yard line...All three times, the 49ers offense managed to move the chains. Lance hit receiver Deebo Samuel to convert on third-and-10. QB Nate Sudfeld, who was a sharp 14-of-16 over the whole practice, connected with tight end Tyler Kroftto register a first down for the second team. Third-stringer Brock Purdy then hit wideout KeeSean Johnson for another first down.”

“Completed 9 of 13 pass attempts, and one of his throws was dropped by Malik Turner. This practice definitely was Lance’s best of camp so far. He didn’t complete any long throws, but was accurate on the short and intermediate passes and generally took what the defense gave him. Playing with Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle together for the first time probably helped.”

“I know where all the Chipotles are nearby and everything like that,” Lance said jokingly. “For me, I just feel so much more comfortable. I know the guys in the locker room so much better. I’m obviously in a very different position than I was last year, and it’s just been a ton of fun.”

“[Brendel] is the guy who’s getting the first opportunity,” Shanahan said. “But we also know Brunskill has started at guard for us at a high level. He’s played at tackle. And Dan, really anything we ask him to do, he ends up figuring it out. He plays at a level that is good enough to win at, so we’ve got some good options.”

“[QB James] Morgan was drafted by the Jets out of Florida International University in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He’s not taken an NFL snap but came into the league with a powerful arm.”

“First, he revealed that offensive lineman Jaylon Moore would miss some time with a lower leg strain... The other injury was to wide receiver Marcus Johnson, who is in the concussion protocol. The injury occurred on Tuesday, the same day as the brawls between linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. According Shanahan, Johnson was the recipient of a big hit from the star linebacker, causing the injury and sparking the scuffle.”

“In the case of former Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason, who ultimately wasn’t drafted this year, his ascent up the Niners news wire has been pretty exceptional. Combing through nearly every practice report, the 5-foot-11, 223-pound Mason has been a standout in one way or another.”