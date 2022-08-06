49ers sign OT Jordan Mills; Shanahan provides injury update for Jason Verrett

The 49ers signed offensive tackle Jordan Mills, per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. This is a signing that makes sense for the 49ers, who worked out Mills on Thursday. Jaylon Moore is out with an injury, and he had been serving as the swing tackle for the Niners.

Kyle Shanahan was talking about rookie receivers and said, “it’s guaranteed that a rookie, especially a receiver, is going to do something in practice to bother me.”

Speaking of bothering, Shanahan called phantom penalties on three players during Friday’s practice to practice situational football when the Niners would be in 2nd & 20: “I called one on Kittle. I called on Sudfeld. I called one on McGlinchey. Basically, the people I knew it would bother.”

Kittle spent his entire time walking back to the huddle complaining to Shanahan, but the head coach didn’t budge.

Shanahan shared an update on cornerback Jason Verrett:

“Would love to get him into camp and ready for week 1. Think that’s his mindset. I’m ready if he’s not ready for Week 1 to get him ready (for later). He’s one of the best leaders, too. We want to give him time to get back to being Jason.”

It might make more sense for the 49ers to start Everrett on the PUP list. That’d leave an open spot on the 53-man roster while allowing Verrett two extra months to get healthy and work himself back into shape.

This team will have difficult decisions to make once it’s time to make cuts, so stashing a player and keeping Verrett is a win for all.

Bryant Young is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Shanahan remembers Young’s career well:

“I love BY. I was a ballboy when he got drafted. Talk about a rookie comes in & doesn’t act as a rookie. He was a man from Day 1. ... He’s so deserving (of HOF) & one of most impressive people.”

Shanahan was asked if he’s ever coached a rookie who didn’t feel like a rookie after talking about Young. Without hesitation, Kyle said, “Bosa. Bosa has been a professional since he was three years old.”