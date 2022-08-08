Golden Nuggets: Game week is here

“This was the worst day of training camp for Trey Lance. It was the first “yikes”-eliciting performance when he had some consistent moments of disappointment.”

“We got into an argument the other day about how if the offense played the defense we would beat the brakes off them,” Aiyuk said. “I think they felt that a little bit because the day after practice, they came with it, we came with it. But that’s just how we play. When you turn on the tape and you watch the Niners, nobody’s backing down to anybody. I feel like when we go against each other and people butt heads, that’s what happens. I’m not backing down, (Warner’s) not backing down. But at the end of the day, that’s my brother when we go back in the locker room. That’s my brother when we leave. That’s my brother. It is what it is. We moved on.”

“Before his injury, he appeared poised to build on his four-sack rookie season: Five weeks into the 2019 season, Turay’s pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus (91) ranked second among qualifying edge rusher and his pressure rate (22.9%) was second to the 49ers’ Nick Bosa.”

“The broken finger wreaked havoc on Lance’s mechanics. He admitted that he couldn’t straighten the finger for much of the season, so he wasn’t able to properly grip the ball. And because of that, he changed his throwing motion to overcompensate, which caused undue stress on his arm.”

“Conversely, Lance has completed roughly 50 percent of his passes in camp, but he’s throwing much farther downfield. Today, he completed two passes over the middle that traveled at least 20 yards in the air. He also threw three passes to receivers running deep out routes and completed none of them (one was well thrown and dropped). That’s a difficult throw which requires arm strength, timing and accuracy, and it’s good that Lance is practicing it. That’s what practice is for. Practicing. Garoppolo almost never tried this throw. He worked only on the things he does well, which is why he never grew or improved. We’ll see if Lance improves.”

“They’re doing what’s best for their club by keeping Garoppolo as long as possible in case a team develops a need at QB and wants to compensate San Francisco to take the veteran signal caller from them.”

“But defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans noted that his fundamentals have also been a factor: Kinlaw, 6-foot-5 and 319 pounds, has often had poor leverage because he’s been too upright.”