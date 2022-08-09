49ers release first unofficial depth chart

The 49ers return to the practice field Tuesday. Before then, the team released its first unofficial depth chart of the season. So let’s dive into it. Remember, this is made up but the 49ers communications staff.

No surprises on offense

The offensive line remains unchanged, as Trent Williams, Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford, and Mike McGlinchey make up the starters. Kyle Shanahan said Daniel Brunskill hasn’t received reps at right guard because the team knows what he can do. He went as far as saying Brunskill might be better with fewer reps.

Charlie Woerner has been sidelined all camp. In his place, Tyler Kroft, not Ross Dwelley, is listed as TE2. Kroft and Tanner Hudson have had more active camps than Dwelley, though it’d be a surprise if he weren’t on the roster.

At running back, it goes Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson, Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty, Ty Davis-Price, and Jordan Mason. Two through four will be different weekly.

Jimmy Garoppolo is listed fourth at quarterback. This will likely be the last depth chart Jimmy’s listed on with the 49ers. Shanahan said Garoppolo is on the depth chart because he has to be.

At wideout, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk lead the way, followed by Ray-Ray McCloud, Jauan Jennings, and Danny Gray. The fight for the sixth and final spot comes down to Malik Turner, Austin Mack, Willie Snead, Tay Martin, and Marcus Johnson.

Defense

The depth chart is even more straightforward on defense. Samson Ebukam, Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead, and Nick Bosa lead the way for the defensive line. Armstead is listed as a defensive tackle, which should bring a smile to your face.

The backups could give some starting teams a run for their money with Drake Jackson, Kevin Givens, Hasaan Ridgeway, and Charles Omenihu. The final two or three spots will come down to Kerry Hyder, Robert Nkemdiche, Jordan Willis, and Kemoko Turay. Some team is going to get a productive player after the Niners make their first cuts.

Azeez Al-Shaair, Fred Warner, and Dre Greenlaw form the best linebacking trio in the game. Oren Burks and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles should round out this group once the 53-man roster is set.

Emmanuel Moseley and Charvarius Ward are the cornerbacks in the secondary, with Darqueze Dennard in the slot and Jimmie Ward plus Talanoa Hufanga at safety. Tarvarius Moore started for a practice in Hufanga’s place, but that was temporary. The rest of the second team consists of George Odum, Samuel Womack, Ambry Thomas, and Dontae Johnson. It should be noted that Johnson has primarily played safety during camp.

Special teams

Mitch Wishnowsky, Robbie Gould, and Taybor Pepper are your punter, kicker, and long snapper. No surprises for the returners as Ray-Ray McCloud is listed as both the kick and punt returner. Danny Gray is the backup kick returner, with Aiyuk as the backup punt returner.