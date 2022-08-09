Emmanuel Moseley to miss a week with a hamstring strain

You’ll soon hear about Trey Lance’s bounce-back day during Tuesday’s practice. Before we recap what happened, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who has missed the past couple of practices, has a hamstring strain.

The 49ers cornerback is expected to return sometime next week. Hamstring injuries can linger, and the last thing you want is to rush Moseley back. If the 49ers felt like they needed to shut Moseley down until the start of the season, that’d be understandable.

If Moseley misses time during the season, the 49ers’ options are all young, unproven, and provide little certainty. Having a healthy player like Jason Verrett would make a world of difference, but he’s coming off a season-ending injury and has an extensive injury.

WR Ray-Ray McCloud had high praise for Trey Lance and believes he’s ready to take the next step, like a former quarterback McCloud played for: “I came in with Josh Allen and the Bills. He gives me that same type of energy. I’m ready to take the next step, energy.”