Mooney Ward, Danny Gray, Jordan Mason, and Brock Purdy all have new jersey numbers

Is it just me, or did the offseason fly by? We are a little more than a week away from regular season football. The 49ers will debut multiple new players. Thanks to Jason Hurley, a handful of newcomers have decided to switch up their jersey numbers:

Mooney Ward: 35 —>7

Danny Gray: 86 —> 6

Tyler Kroft: 47 —> 81

Brock Purdy: 14 —> 13

Jordan Mason: 41 —> 24

Each player’s stock soared with these jersey changes. Starting with Mooney, let’s face it, 35 is not aesthetically pleasing. When the one player you can name is an outlier (Aeneas Williams), it’s best to make a switch.

As for Gray, 86 was a number receivers a couple of decades ago wore. Hines Ward, Jake Reed, and James Lofton come to mind. The No. 6 suits the rookie speedster much better.

I don’t have much to add on Kroft or Purdy. We can agree that they both have better numbers.

The biggest winner is Mason, who earned a roster spot over a certain third-rounder. Mason goes from a fullback number — poor Emmanuel Moseley — to a legitimate tailback number. I’m not saying Mason is going to turn into Nick Chubb, but I wouldn’t argue it if you did.

All jokes aside, I hope nobody went out and purchased one of the old numbers from above.