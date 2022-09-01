Golden Nuggets: Poe makes the P-squad

“Poe remains with the 49ers after coming to the team as an undrafted rookie from Mercer. Draft pick Nick Zakelj of Fordham secured the ninth and final spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster devoted to the offensive line.”

“Lance is the starting quarterback. Shanahan believes the level of pressure is what it is, regardless of Garoppolo’s location... and the 49ers also think they are built to withstand challenges. They believe they have constructed a locker room of strong character that will rally behind whichever quarterback takes the field — in good times and bad.”

“With that said, now that Garoppolo is re-signed at a cap hit of about $14 million and the initial 53-man roster’s price tag is set, we can calculate that the 49ers have about $6.5 million in 2022 salary-cap space entering the season. (Expenses are calculated differently now than before the cutdown, when only the top-51 contracts factored against the cap. Post-cutdown, the entire sum of each team’s liabilities — from the active roster to injured reserve to the practice squad — counts against the cap.)”

“Sermon rushed for 39 yards on 19 carries in three exhibition games and the 49ers opted to waive him instead him instead of Jordan Mason, an undrafted rookie who had 94 yards on 19 carries. The 49ers’ backfield also includes Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson and rookie third-round pick Ty Davis-Price.”

“The 49ers’ roster, initially heavy on big-bodied runners, grew lighter Wednesday after Trey Sermon was waived.”

“The 49ers made one addition, bringing in former Browns guard Blake Hance. A 26-year-old out of Northwestern, Hance went undrafted in 2020 before catching on with Cleveland. He played in all 17 games last season, starting eight of them....Based on PFF’s assessment, he’s a horrible pass blocker (36.9 pass block grade) and an excellent run blocker (70.3 run block grade)… the 49ers special. “

“Mason’s middle name is Ponchez, hence the moniker J.P. The rookie appeared in all three of the 49ers’ preseason contests, registering 19 carries for 94 yards, giving him an average of just under five yards-per-carry.”

“Here’s a rundown of the new 53-man roster that San Francisco will likely carry into Week 1 and their practice squad options at each position...”

“Jimmy’s happy with it,” Sherman said. “Trey is happy with [it,] the only people that aren’t happy with it are the people on the outside....Like, ‘Hey, if [Lance] misses Kittle on this route, or Deebo gets upset, what if that happens when Jimmy’s playing?’ If if was a fifth, we’d all be drunk.”

“He reminds me a little bit of Lawrence Taylor because he’s so explosive and so fast around the corner,” NFL analyst and former New York Giants QB Phil Simms said on 95.7 The Game on Wednesday morning.”

“You look at the schedule,” he said. “There’s a great opportunity for [Lance] to get off to a really good start, to quiet everything down.”