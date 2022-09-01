Eagles claim Trey Sermon

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Philadelphia Eagles attempted to trade for the 49ers’ 2021 third-round pick Trey Sermon last week. Thursday morning, Niners general manager John Lynch said the team had discussions about moving Sermon last week as well.

The Eagles don’t have to worry about trading for Sermon since San Francisco released him on Tuesday. So, with the 19th pick in the waiver wire, Philadelphia claimed Sermon. Lynch had hoped Sermon would return to the practice squad, but that would have meant 31 other teams didn’t need his services.

I’m surprised Sermon lasted so long in the waiver process. I thought teams like the Lions, Texans, and Falcons would take a shot on the former Ohio State running back. But he didn’t exactly give teams much of a reason to go after him based on the film he put on tape.

Sermon should fare better with the Eagles, whose starter Miles Sanders is already banged up in the preseason. Philly has a better offensive line than the 49ers. I’m interested to see how he does this season, and wish him well.