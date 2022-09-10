How to watch 49ers-Bears on Playback with Niners Nation

Niners Nation’s writers and podcasters want to watch 49ers’ games this season with you!

We’re excited to kick off the season and can’t wait to host our first live watch party for a regular season game.

The concept is simple, and it’s FREE!:

Head to this link: https://www.getplayback.com/room/ninersnation

Log in with your TV provider and authenticate

Participate and watch 49ers’ games with the Niners Nation community while interacting with fellow fans and your favorite writers/podcasters!

You’ll get to ask questions and make comments during the game — all from your home!

You will only have to authenticate your TV provider and create an account for FREE!

We hosted a watch party earlier this preseason for the 49ers-Packers game, and here are some clips to give you an idea of what to expect.

This was a crazy moment on the stream when Trey Lance hit Danny Gray for the touchdown.



Come watch all the games this season with us! pic.twitter.com/c9RxxKIR7A — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) August 13, 2022

You’ll get to interact with fellow Niners Nation writers Jason Aponte and Rich Madrid, along with myself and Vish Kumaran from 49ers’ Twitter.

You can ask questions, drop comments, hop on stage with us, all while enjoying the game live from the comfort of your own home. We’ll see you there on Sunday!