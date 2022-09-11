49ers vs. Bears: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Let’s hope for no surprises today. The 49ers are heavy favorites against the Bears in their season-opener. We’ll see if tight end George Kittle plays or not as he deals with a groin injury. Per Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle, Kittle isn’t expected to dress. Kittle’s absence will be felt, but that shouldn’t be enough to hold down what many expect to be a potent offense. Plus, the Bears shouldn’t reach more than 14 points.

San Francisco 49ers (0-0) @ Chicago Bears (0-0)

Date: Sunday, September 11, 2022

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PT

Location: Chicago, IL

Network: FOX

Play-by-Play: Joe Davis

Color Analyst: Daryl Johnston

Image courtesy of 506 sports.

You’ll get the 49ers/Bears game if you're located in the red-tint. This appears to be the nationally televised game in the early window.

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!)

Odds: 49ers -6.5 at DraftKings SportsBook

Total: 40.5

For more betting information, please visit DK Nation.

This might be the lowest total in a game we see all year. It’ll take time for the books to adjust since they have nothing besides last year’s two underwhelming starts as a reference. I’d cautiously project this game to go under the total, with the score something like 49ers 23, Bears 14.