Golden Nuggets: At long last... GAME DAY

“Gipson Sr., meanwhile, faced the 49ers last year in Chicago as a member of the Bears....The former Pro Bowl safety wasn’t given a 53-man roster spot but has discernibly impressed the team, and appears he will get a shot on Sunday...It would not be a surprise if Gipson were to start on Sunday.”

“[Mike McDaniel and Chris Foerster] speak the same language,” Juszczyk said. “Both of them have that creativity and they do a good job of presenting that information and being good teachers about it. A lot goes into learning our game plan each week and it has to be well taught. And I think both of those guys do a good job with that.”

“I feel like Chicago was the point in the season where it was special to a lot of people in this locker room,” Aiyuk said to NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday. “I feel like it’s a crazy sign that we are going there to start off the season, so I’m super excited.”

“Lance will face a largely unproven secondary that includes two rookie second-round picks — cornerback Kyler Gordon, 22, and safety Jaquan Brisker, 23 — and cornerback Jaylon Johnson, 23.”

“But to be honest with you, if you think that losing George Kittle makes this game closer, then you’re not where you need to be,” Baldinger continued confidently. “They should be able to overcome the loss of George Kittle in this game. I’d be surprised if he plays. You just can’t afford to have anything linger into the second week.

“[Bears] fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones quickly ascended from developmental draft pick to starting left tackle during the offseason program and training camp. But outside of practice battles with Robert Quinn, Jones went relatively untested during the preseason.”