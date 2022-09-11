49ers inactives vs. the Bears: No Ty Davis-Price or Danny Gray

Today's game should bring memories of the 49ers' 2019 game against Washington when there were literal puddles on the field. The tarp was on Soldier Field until 10 AM CT. The rain has stopped, but that doesn't mean the conditions are poor. Expect a lot of running the football from both teams today as they look to keep the score low and get out of Sunday healthy.

Here's a look at the 49ers' inactive list. As we expected, no George Kittle. But, surprisingly, a pair of rookies are inactive. Speedy wide receiver Danny Gray and third-round running back Ty Davis-Price are inactive.

Malik Turner gets the nod for special teams, perhaps the weather contributing. But is this the 49ers' way of telling us Mason is simply a better running back at this time? It feels that way. And, based on training camp and the preseason, it's difficult to argue.

The wideouts today:

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk

Jauan Jennings

Ray-Ray McCloud

Malik Turner

I wonder how much a lack of deep passing game plays into the part of Gray being inactive.

The running backs:

Elijah Mitchell

Jeff Wilson

Jordan Mason

Kyle Juszczyk (FB)

This feels straightforward. Mason is higher on the depth chart.

Here's a look at the Bears' inactive list:

WR Velus Jones Jr.,

S Elijah Hicks

OL Alex Leatherwood

OL Ja'Tyre Carter

DL Kingsley Jonathan

TE Trevon Wesco