49ers vs. Bears second quarter thread: Someone has to score, right?

The first quarter was sloppy, to say the least. At least, if you’re an offensive fan. There has been a fumble, an interception, multiple sacks, and a couple of miscues.

Trey Lance is 2-for-3 for 37 yards, with an overthrow to Tyler Kroft on “leak” that would have been a touchdown. Justin Fields has 14 yards on five attempts, including an interception into double, maybe triple coverage, and into the arms of Talanoa Hufanga.

The Bears are averaging 1.4 yards per play on 15 plays. The 49ers are averaging 5.8 yards per play on 12 plays. San Francisco failed to take advantage of short fields.