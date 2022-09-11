49ers vs. Bears third quarter thread: Elijah Mitchell has been ruled out with a knee injury

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell has been ruled out with a knee injury. Jeff Wilson and Jordan Mason should do the heavy lifting in the second half. Also, Deebo Samuel. Mitchell had six carries for 41 yards. Deebo had five carries for 13 yards before an explosive carry during the two-minute drill. Wilson Jr. only had two.

At one point during the second quarter, the 49ers' defense had as many sacks as the Bears did first downs. San Francisco played the field position game and made this contest feel one-sided.

Trey Lance played well in the second quarter. He hit Brandon Aiyuk on an out route for a would-be first down, but Aiyuk pushed off. No worries, as the next 3rd & 13, Lance kept it on a quarterback draw for a first down.

Kudos to the special teams in the first half. Mitch Wishnowsky pinned Chicago’s offense, and there weren’t any glaring issues we became accustomed to last season. However, Mitch did have a punt go only 35 yards right before the half.

We have to talk about the defense:

Let's check in on the Bears' offense... WOOF. pic.twitter.com/4XU8QAM3YJ — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) September 11, 2022

Offensively, if there’s a “-” in front of the number, it’s not great! One first down came on a Dre Greenlaw missed tackle. Another came when Greenlaw and Drake Jackson let Justin Fields outside of them.

Prior to the end of the half, the Bears were flagged for wiping the field down with a towel. That took them out of field goal range.

7-0 at the half.