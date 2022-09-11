 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

49ers vs. Bears 4th quarter thread: We’re in for a fourth-quarter sweat

One quarter to go

By Kyle Posey
San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A "high scoring" third quarter as both teams scored. The 49ers marched 11 plays for 68 yards before the drive stalled for a field goal. On third down, the play was designed to go to Kyle Juszczyk, but Roquan Smith sniffed the play out. As a result, the Niners went up 10-0. Earlier on the drive, on 3rd & 6, Lance found Jauan Jennings for a 44-yard gain.

The Bears' five-play, 72-yard drive, was aided by a Tashaun Gipson dropped an interception that hit him between the numbers and a Dre Greenlaw face mask that gifted Chicago a first down on 3rd & 4.

You have to give credit to Justin Fields, as he used his legs time and time again to extend drives for the Bears. For example, on 3rd & 10, Fields made a couple of defenders miss before looking back across the field and finding, you guessed it, Dante Pettis for a 51-yard touchdown.

The Bears have the ball heading into the fourth quarter. One touchdown from the Niners should put the game away.

