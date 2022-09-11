49ers open up as 8.5-point favorites over the Seahawks for Week 2

The NFC West has played three games in Week 1, and they’ve been outscored 94-41. Needless to say, it’s been an ugly week for the division, and it might get worse — hopefully, it does — Monday night when the Seahawks take on the Broncos.

If that happens, the NFC West will be the second division to go winless this week. That won’t be the case next week, as San Francisco has its home opener against their rivals.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening odds posted, and the Niners are 8.5-point favorites over Seattle for their home opener next week. To me, that signals Vegas isn’t worried about San Francisco losing in a hurricane Sunday.

The total on the game is set at 42.5, so the expectation is another lower scoring game.

You all saw how many mistakes and miscues there were. I’d imagine the Niners come out ready to roll and will look to put it to Seattle. Plus, the Seahawks are an unknown. They’re trotting out new offensive linemen just as the 49ers did. The difference will be the defensive lines.

It’s fair to assume Trey Lance and the offense will perform better under optimal conditions. We’ll see, but the sky isn’t falling based on the odds for next week.