Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss two months with a sprained MCL

Kyle’s update, 1:13 PM PT: Per Adam Schefter, Mitchell is expected to miss two months with a sprained MCL. That would suggest Mitchell has a Grade 3 sprain. I know some feel like the team should have kept Trey Sermon, and that predicting Mitchell’s injury was obvious, but those two are not mutually exclusive.

The running game impressed during Week 1, carrying the ball 33 times for 176 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Before he went down with an injury, Elijah Mitchell played about as well as you could ask. The second-year runner had six attempts for 41 yards, with two of those going for more than ten yards and one going over 15. I thought Mitchell had an impressive block in pass protection, too.

According to Ian Rapoport, Mitchell is expected to miss some time after having an MRI Monday morning. Kyle Shanahan speaks with the media at 3:30 PM PT, so we'll have more clarity on Mitchell's injury then.

Jeff Wilson had nine carries, Deebo Samuel had eight carries, and Trey Lance had four designed runs. Ty Davis-Price, who was inactive due to Jordan Mason's special teams ability, figures to replace Mitchell. We'll see if TDP or Mason picks up some of the slack with Mitchell out.

Mitchell has been sidelined multiple times with an injury early in his career. So for him not to make it out of the first half in Week 1 is troubling.