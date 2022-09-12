Broncos vs. Seahawks open thread: Can you bring yourself to root for Russell Wilson?

The Russell Wilson revenge game is about to cap off Week 1 of this year’s NFL season. The Seattle Seahawks will host Wilson and the Denver Broncos tonight to try and get their first win of the season. Despite Seattle’s home-field advantage, the Broncos are heavy 6.5-point favorites, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.

According to most NFL analysts, the Seahawks are expected to easily be the worst team in the NFC West this season. However, given the terrible Week 1 performances by the division, head coach Pete Carroll might see a more plausible path to relevance this season.

Denver traded multiple young players and first-round picks to the Seahawks for Wilson this offseason and hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach, replacing Vic Fangio. The Broncos are expecting Wilson to carry them back to Super Bowl relevance. However, they are going to have formidable competition in their division.

I think Geno Smith has been an underrated player for a while, but I do not believe he’s able to lead the Seahawks to the NFC West’s first win of the season. I’m picking the Broncos.