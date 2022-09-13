Golden Nuggets: Geno Marino comes to town on Sunday

“The 49ers running back is expected to miss two months according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mitchell’s MRI on Monday revealed he sustained a sprained MCL in his knee. It is believed he injured the knee while blocking during Deebo Samuel’s touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, when a Bears defender rolled into the back of his legs.”

“San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team’s 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears. Here is everything he had to say.”

“OK, it’s one game. But was that a bit ominous? The Bears are so bereft of talent that they recently signed an NFL-high seven players off waivers, but the 49ers’ charity helped them resemble The Monsters of the Midway during the late-game spree. It’s not time to panic. But a home loss to the Seahawks in Week 2? Then you can feel free to freak out.”

“Rookie right guard Spencer Burford did not allow any quarterback pressures in his NFL debut, and left guard Aaron Banks also graded out well as a run-blocker and in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus. Banks allowed two quarterbacks pressures.”

“He’s going to process, he’s going to see the open guy and miss him,” [Steve] Young said. “So if you miss four the first game, miss two the next week, and then miss none. Just constant development on that part of the game, because that’s the part that’s unfinished — in a big way. All of it has to be experienced.”

“Talanoa Hufanga, SS, 90.8, 58 snaps”

“He’s taken me under his wing and has legit shown me things I’ve never seen in football before,” Hufanga said. “Just to get the perspective from a guy that’s been to the Pro Bowl and really understands the safety spot, it was blessing to be with him today.”

“If Dak is out two months and Cooper Rush can’t do it maybe they trade for Garoppolo,” Rapoport continued. “But I don’t know if it makes sense to trade a premium draft pick for what could be like a month of games.”

“I think he’s only going to get better. Look at some of the throws he made to Brandon Aiyuk and some of the other receivers, guys. We need to dial [the quarterback debate] back just a little bit.”

“Nick Bosa and Samson Ebukam both registered sacks while Javon Kinlaw succeeded in creating interior pressure early and rookie edge rusher Drake Jackson made some strong plays against the run.”