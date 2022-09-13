49ers place Elijah Mitchell on the IR; sign RB Marlon Mack to the practice squad

As expected, the 49ers placed running back Elijah Mitchell on the injured reserve, as he’s expected to miss two months with a sprained MCL. His replacement will be Marlon Mack, who the team announced they signed to the practice squad.

In October of 2021, the Niners were one of four teams that put a preliminary inquiry on Mack when he was available. Mack was previously with the Texans before spending five years with the Colts.

OL Keith Ismael was signed to the practice squad. Both OL Keaton Sutherland and WR Connor Wedington were released from the Practice squad.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the team also worked out Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman, Nate McCrary, Abram Smith, La’Mical Perine, and Godwin Igwebuiki before hosting Mack.

Mack once had a promising future in the NFL before a series of injuries derailed him. Since 2018, Mack has had a Grade 2 hamstring train, a concussion, a fractured hand, and a Grade 3 torn Achilles