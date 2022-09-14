Golden Nuggets: Welcome to the Bay, Marlon Mack

“Mack, 26, was the Colts’ primary starting RB in 2019, and rushed for over 1,000 yards while averaging 4.4 per carry with eight touchdowns. Mack sustained a torn Achilles at the beginning of the 2020 season, and hasn’t been the same since. Mack was in the Texans backfield during the preseason and rushed 10 times for 55 yards vs. the 49ers. He did not make Houston’s 53-man roster.”

“You know, the extremes are fun for talk shows and grand extrapolations, but I think Shanahan and Lynch have actually built this season on percentages, modalities, margins, degrees and details. A hundred small calculations led them to acquire Lance in 2021, sit him behind Garoppolo last season, turn the team over to him this season but check that bet by keeping Garoppolo around once they realized Garoppolo would take a restructured deal and accept the backup role.”

“He didn’t lose the game,” Baldinger told hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky. “They didn’t block well up front and they didn’t run the ball well. Nobody can tell you the names of those defensive linemen on the Chicago Bears. Nothing against Justin Jones or Angelo Blackson or any of those other guys up there, but this isn’t a top five defense. There was a lot of one- and two-yard runs from that offense on Sunday.””

“After ineffectively blocking Kinlaw one-on-one, Chicago routinely double-teamed him in the final three quarters.”

“It happens regularly but gets called seldomly. The defensive linemen pull on their opponents to either clear a path for another defensive lineman or linebacker. Justin Smith used to do that on stunts with Aldon Smith. He only got caught once or twice because he was a wily veteran and knew how to cloak it. Javon Kinlaw, the guilty party on Sunday, was making just his 17th start....It may be something the officials are emphasizing this year. There was a defensive line holding call in the Broncos-Seahawks game — on former 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones.”

Hufanga was unreal,” Baldinger said. “The plays that that guy makes, he kind of reminds you a little bit—I don’t want to make any comparisons to Hall of Famers—he reminds you of Troy Polamalu, the way he plays. He’s in the backfield. He’s aggressive. He gets underneath the offensive linemen. He sticks his head in everywhere. He’s going to be a really good player.”

“The conditions cannot be worse than they were in Chicago on Sunday, so the Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium should give us all a better idea of what we’re watching.”

“Martz was fired during his only season as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator in 2008. Following that, he was the Bears OC in 2010-11 before resigning after limited success. He coached the San Diego Fleet in the Alliance of American Football in 2019, going 3-4.”

“We won’t be putting him on IR, which means we want him to be in consideration for playing within the next four games,” Jones said Tuesday morning. “Consequently, the people that are ready to play quarterback for us are the ones that played all preseason in Cooper Rush and [Will] Grier.

“I’m really proud of J.K.,” Armstead said Monday via conference call. “Me and him have been doing a lot of work this offseason. To see it pay off and take advantage of his opportunities, I’m really proud of him and all the work he has put in.”