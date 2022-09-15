Chargers vs. Chiefs open thread: Will Justin Herbert dethrone Patrick Mahomes?

The Chargers and Kansas City are getting Week 2 started with a fantastic Thursday Night matchup. Los Angeles remains an analyst favorite while Kansas City still has Patrick Mahomes. Can head coach Brandon Staley and quarterback Justin Herbert finally break the Chargers out of their prolonged stretch of mediocrity?

Going into Kansas City is never an easy matchup for visiting teams. However, strange things can happen on a short week. The Chargers' offense should be able to keep up with Mahomes and I think Kansas City, playing without their kicker Harrison Butker, will be at a severe disadvantage in a close game. For that reason, I’m picking Los Angeles even though they are four-point underdogs.

Here are the rest of my predictions for Week 2:

Tallysight was an issue last week, but I went 7-8-1 in my Week 1 picks. Like the Niners, I’m off to a rough start. I feel like one of the Falcons, Bears, Seahawks, Jaguars, or Texans will pull out an upset this week, but I’m not out on the Rams, Packers, 49ers, Colts, or Broncos quite yet. I’m relying on Trevor Lawrence bouncing back in Week 2 to hand the Colts their first loss of the year and pull the biggest upset of my picks.

If you are interested in placing some bets to put some added stakes on your picks, head on over to the DraftKings Sportsbook, SB Nation’s official sportsbook partner.

While we know casual gambling can be fun for some fans, we recognize that it can cause problems for others. If you would like to talk to a professional about your gambling habits, an anonymous national hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-522-4700.