NN prediction contest, Week 2: Just win

Last week, we asked if the 49ers would score 30 points for the Bears for the second time in a row. The road team fell short by 20 points. This time around, against a worse defense, the hope is the home team bounces back in better elements.

All times below are Pacific Standard time:

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans - Sunday, September 18, 10:00 AM

New England @ Pittsburgh - Sunday, September 18, 10:00 AM

Washington @ Detroit - Sunday, September 18, 10:00 AM

Carolina @ New York (Giants) - Sunday, September 18, 10:00 AM

Seattle @ San Francisco - Sunday, September 18, 1:05 PM

Minnesota @ Philadelphia - Monday, September 19, 5:30 PM

Visiting Team @ Home Team: Visiting Team score - Home Team score

Using the Seahawks @ 49ers game as an example. If you think San Francisco will win 24-13, the required format is:

Seahawks @ 49ers 13-24

If you think Seattle will win 14-13, the required format is:

Seahawks @ 49ers, 14-13.

If provided, a bold highlight of the winning team will override a conflicting score format. A bold highlight of the intended winning team is not necessary but helps clarify the winning team in case of an error in the scoring format, for example:

Seahawks @ 49ers 24-13 would be scored as San Francisco winning 24-13 based on the bold highlight of the Niners as the intended winning team. Likewise, Seahawks @ 49ers 13-28 would be scored as Seattle winning based on the bold highlight of the Seahawks.

A bold highlight of the team’s individual score is unnecessary (and could complicate things anyway) and won’t be considered in the scoring, such as Seahawks @ 49ers 13-24 (no need to bold the score).

You can post scoring predictions at any time up until the start of the official game time. You can even change your scoring predictions multiple times if needed. If you make a mistake in the formatting, we’ll try to reply to your score, reminding you to correct it or clarify. Changes must be made as a reply to your original post. Scores must post by the start of the official game time or will be considered late and not counted in the scoring totals.

In case scores are posted past the scheduled game start time, we will resolve any disputes using ESPN’s game summary. The box score summary will have the actual and official game start times.

Week 1 results