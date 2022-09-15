Kittle misses practice for the second day in a row

For the second day in a row, the 49ers were without star tight end George Kittle at practice. Generally speaking, if you don’t practice on Thursday, you’re not going to play on Sunday. Kittle, who missed last week, continues to sit out with a groin injury.

Kittle’s status remains up in the air. A better question would be, what week do we believe he returns? San Francisco travels to Denver in Week 3 before returning home for a Monday night game on October 3 against the Rams. Given the extra day of rest, Week 4 against Los Angeles feels like the safest bet for Kittle’s return to the lineup.

Per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, cornerback Samuel Womack walked to the weight room just before the start of practice. We’ll see whether or not Womack is listed on the injury report. It would make sense considering the 49ers worked out four defensive backs Wednesday and signed Kary Vincent to the practice squad.

Swing lineman Daniel Brunskill missed practice as well with a hamstring injury. Left tackle Trent Williams returned after a day off Thursday.

Speaking of Williams, Bears rookie edge rusher Dominique Robinson said Williams had a tell on passing plays where he’d wiggle his heel. Robinson isn’t the first player to say this:

@packers & packer nation. Let’s make sure the refs catch Trent Williams moving his hill in his set stance. Influencing the Dline offsides. #GBvsSF pic.twitter.com/o0q2D4vO62 — Datone Jones (@DAT_ONE500) January 22, 2022

Geoff Schwartz said he believes Williams does it to set pass rushers up, so that might be an overreaction. It could mean something. It might mean nothing. Just something to keep an eye on.