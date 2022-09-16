The 3 best prop bets for 49ers Seahawks on Sunday

If you were looking to make Sunday’s game a little more interesting, Michelle Magdziuk and I packed today’s Gold Digger’s podcast with tons of gambling and fantasy advice. If you don’t know, Michelle is a researcher for the NFL Network and writes for NFL.com. Here are three of the best bets you can make in the 49ers game this week.

Trey Lance over 197.5 passing yards

Rain or not, Trey should easily throw for at least 200 yards in this game. The Seahawks have allowed the second most passing yards in the NFL since the start of the 2021 season. Over Seattle’s last 18 games, only one starting quarterback has thrown for fewer than 222 passing yards against them. That one quarterback was, you guessed it, Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 4 last year, and only played the first half due to injury. Davis Mills, Colt McCoy, Tim Boyle, Nick Foles, and Taylor Heinicke have all put up at least 200 passing yards against them. It’s your turn, Trey!

Deebo Samuel over 31.5 rushing yards

Even before Elijah Mitchell got hurt last week, Deebo was getting his touches out of the backfield. Now that Mitchell is injured, there’s even more opportunity to hit this over. Last year Deebo averaged 6 carries per game once he was regularly used as a running back. He also averaged 6.1 yards per carry in those games. Over that same stretch, Samuel failed to reach 32 rushing yards just two times. Even if he isn’t quite as successful as last year, he’ll get enough touches to hit this over.

Tyler Lockett under 3.5 receptions

For some reason, Lockett and Geno Smith just don’t connect that often. Surprisingly, Lockett has been under this number in three of Geno’s four starts with the Seahawks. Without Russell Wilson to move around and extend plays, much of Lockett’s effectiveness is taken away. Considering how good the 49ers’ pass rush looked last week and Smith’s considering difference in mobility from Justin Fields, it looks like it could be a long day for Tyler.

For more betting and fantasy advice, be sure to listen to The Gold Diggers podcast every Friday, and give the Niners Nation Podcast Network a follow while you’re at it.